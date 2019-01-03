TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

TXZ086-032200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow early in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-032200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-032200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ087-032200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-032200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely late in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-032200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-032200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow early in the morning, then rain and snow likely

late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-032200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and sleet with rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

