TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

061 FPUS54 KOUN 220301

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

TXZ086-221000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ083-221000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ084-221000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ087-221000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ085-221000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ088-221000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ089-221000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ090-221000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

