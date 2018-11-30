TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018
_____
399 FPUS54 KOUN 302001
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
201 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018
TXZ086-011000-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
201 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ083-011000-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
201 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ084-011000-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
201 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ087-011000-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
201 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ085-011000-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
201 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ088-011000-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
201 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ089-011000-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
201 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then clear in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ090-011000-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
201 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather