TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

