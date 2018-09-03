TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018
644 FPUS54 KOUN 031421
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
TXZ086-032100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ083-032100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ084-032100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ087-032100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ085-032100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ088-032100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ089-032100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ090-032100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
921 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
