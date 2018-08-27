TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018
949 FPUS54 KOUN 270921
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
421 AM CDT Mon Aug 27 2018
TXZ086-272100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
421 AM CDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-272100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
421 AM CDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-272100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
421 AM CDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 101. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-272100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
421 AM CDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 100. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-272100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
421 AM CDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 101. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-272100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
421 AM CDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-272100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
421 AM CDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-272100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
421 AM CDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
