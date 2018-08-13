TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

_____

852 FPUS54 KOUN 132021

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

TXZ086-140900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-140900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-140900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ087-140900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-140900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-140900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-140900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-140900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

