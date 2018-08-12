TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
115 FPUS54 KOUN 121940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
240 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
TXZ086-130900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
240 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ083-130900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
240 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-130900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
240 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-130900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
240 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-130900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
240 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ088-130900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
240 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-130900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
240 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-130900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
240 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather