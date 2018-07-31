TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

_____

192 FPUS54 KOUN 310900

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

400 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

TXZ086-312100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-312100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ084-312100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ087-312100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ085-312100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ088-312100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ089-312100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ090-312100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather