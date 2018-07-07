TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
175 FPUS54 KOUN 070820
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
TXZ086-072100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ083-072100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-072100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ087-072100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ085-072100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ088-072100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-072100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-072100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
