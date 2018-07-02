TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

348 FPUS54 KOUN 020340

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1040 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

TXZ086-020900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1040 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ083-020900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1040 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ084-020900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1040 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ087-020900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1040 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ085-020900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1040 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ088-020900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1040 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ089-020900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1040 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ090-020900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1040 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

