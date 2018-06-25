TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

TXZ086-252100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ083-252100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ084-252100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ087-252100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ085-252100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ088-252100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ089-252100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ090-252100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

