TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1101 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

TXZ086-232100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1101 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Some thunderstorms may be severe early.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ083-232100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1101 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late this morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Some thunderstorms may be severe early.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ084-232100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1101 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy early

this afternoon, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms early. Some thunderstorms may be severe

early. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ087-232100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1101 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early. Highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ085-232100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1101 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Some thunderstorms may be severe early.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ088-232100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1101 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy early

this afternoon, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms early. Some thunderstorms may be severe

early. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-232100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1101 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Some thunderstorms may be severe early.

Highs around 101. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-232100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1101 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this afternoon. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Some thunderstorms may be severe early.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

