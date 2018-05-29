TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

274 FPUS54 KOUN 290840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

TXZ086-292100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-292100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-292100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-292100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-292100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-292100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-292100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-292100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

