TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

_____

248 FPUS54 KOUN 282020

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

TXZ086-290900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

320 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-290900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

320 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ084-290900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

320 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ087-290900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

320 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ085-290900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

320 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ088-290900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

320 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ089-290900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

320 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ090-290900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

320 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather