TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 4:06 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
_____
170 FPUS54 KOUN 082001
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
TXZ086-090900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ083-090900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ084-090900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ087-090900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ085-090900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ088-090900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ089-090900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ090-090900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph this evening becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast