Updated 11:47 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1040 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1040 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain
showers and patchy drizzle late this morning. Not as cool. Highs
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1040 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and patchy drizzle late this morning, then partly cloudy this
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1040 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and patchy drizzle late this morning, then partly cloudy this
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1040 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and patchy drizzle late this morning, then partly cloudy this
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1040 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
patchy drizzle late this morning, then partly cloudy this
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1040 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy drizzle late this
morning. A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper
60s. Light and variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1040 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy drizzle late this morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1040 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy drizzle late this morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
drizzle. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
