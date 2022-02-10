TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

145 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

145 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows around 30.

North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 25 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming east 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 /145 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 25 to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Culberson County-

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 50.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chinati Mountains-

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 80.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

