TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

TXZ061-062-232230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Near record highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with record highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-232230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-232230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NMZ033-034-232230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

149 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-232230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

149 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 35 to 50 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ271-232230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021 /149 AM MST Thu Dec 23 2021/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs around 70. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows around 50.

West winds 35 to 50 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-232230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ273-232230-

Eastern Culberson County-

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to west

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-232230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-232230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-232230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ278-232230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-232230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-232230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-232230-

Chinati Mountains-

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-232230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ282-232230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ280-232230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-232230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

249 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

