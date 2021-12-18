TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Culberson County-

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Colder with lows around 30.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Much colder with lows

around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then numerous rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

145 AM MST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid

20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021 /145 AM MST Sat Dec 18 2021/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Windy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Numerous

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

evening, then numerous snow and rain showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with isolated rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chinati Mountains-

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Colder with lows

around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with isolated rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then numerous rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Total sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

245 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s

this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

