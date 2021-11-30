TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021

_____

009 FPUS54 KMAF 300855

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-302300-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-302300-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-302300-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-302300-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

155 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-302300-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

155 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-302300-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 /155 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ272-302300-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-302300-

Eastern Culberson County-

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-302300-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-302300-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-302300-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-302300-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-302300-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-302300-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-302300-

Chinati Mountains-

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-302300-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ282-302300-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ280-302300-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ281-302300-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

255 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather