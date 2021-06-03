TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ 657 FPUS54 KMAF 030837 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-032115- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ082-032115- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ282-032115- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 96 to 104. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ047-048-051>053-032115- Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring, and Colorado City 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ075-032115- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ063-068>070-032115- Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ281-032115- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ059-060-067-032115- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ274-032115- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-032115- Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines- Dawson-Andrews- Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 /237 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021/ .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ279-032115- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ273-032115- Eastern Culberson County- 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ276-032115- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ278-032115- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ275-032115- Chinati Mountains- 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ272-032115- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ280-032115- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ277-032115- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 337 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ271-032115- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 237 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ270-032115- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 237 AM MDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$