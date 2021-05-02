TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-022200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082-022200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-022200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-022200-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ075-022200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-022200-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-022200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much warmer with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-022200-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much warmer with highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-022200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much warmer with highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-022200-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 /245 AM MDT Sun May 2 2021/

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15

to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40

mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ279-022200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much warmer with highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ273-022200-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Warmer with highs around

90. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-022200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much warmer with highs around

90. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-022200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much warmer with highs

around 90. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-022200-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ272-022200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Warmer with highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ280-022200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-022200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ271-022200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Sun May 2 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MDT

MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Strong winds

and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 40 to 55 mph with gusts up

to 75 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to

30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ270-022200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Sun May 2 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Strong winds

and warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph with gusts up

to 75 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 50 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to

35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 35 to 40 mph, becoming northeast 25 to

35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

