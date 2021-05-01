TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-012130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ082-012130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much warmer with highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ282-012130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and much warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-012130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ075-012130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much warmer with highs around

90. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ063-068>070-012130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ281-012130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ059-060-067-012130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

and warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 60. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ274-012130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Warmer with highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-012130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021 /245 AM MDT Sat May 1 2021/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy,

warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ279-012130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ273-012130-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

30 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 80. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ276-012130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, warmer with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ278-012130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ275-012130-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Warmer with highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, warmer with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ272-012130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Warmer with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ280-012130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this

morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ277-012130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ271-012130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Sat May 1 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Strong

winds with highs around 80. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph, increasing to 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ270-012130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Sat May 1 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Strong

winds with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to

75 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

44

