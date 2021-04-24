TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-242115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-242115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-242115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NMZ033-034-242115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

233 AM MDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ270-242115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

233 AM MDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest 35 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ271-242115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

233 AM MDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest 35 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ272-242115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ273-242115-

Eastern Culberson County-

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ274-242115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ075-242115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ082-242115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ278-242115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ277-242115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ276-242115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ275-242115-

Chinati Mountains-

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ279-242115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ282-242115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ280-242115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ281-242115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

