TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

304 FPUS54 KMAF 090954

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-092215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and

not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ045-046-050-051-092215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-092215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NMZ033-034-092215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

254 AM MST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ270-092215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

254 AM MST Tue Mar 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming

west and increasing to 45 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph,

diminishing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ271-092215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

254 AM MST Tue Mar 9 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing

to 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph,

diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ272-092215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

TXZ273-092215-

Eastern Culberson County-

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows around 50.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-092215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-092215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and not as warm with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-092215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ278-092215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-092215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-092215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-092215-

Chinati Mountains-

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-092215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ282-092215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ280-092215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ281-092215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

354 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 90. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

