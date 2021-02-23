TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

TXZ061-062-232215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

TXZ045-046-050-051-232215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-232215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

NMZ033-034-232215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

111 AM MST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ270-232215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

111 AM MST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ271-232215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

111 AM MST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, warmer with highs around 70. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows around

30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ272-232215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ273-232215-

Eastern Culberson County-

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ274-232215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ075-232215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ082-232215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ278-232215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ277-232215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ276-232215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-232215-

Chinati Mountains-

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-232215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-232215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ280-232215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ281-232215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

211 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

