TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

622 FPUS54 KMAF 170918

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-172130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Areas of freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-172130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Areas of freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-172130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Areas of freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cold

with highs around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NMZ033-034-172130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

218 AM MST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Areas of freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 16. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ270-172130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

218 AM MST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold with

lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ271-172130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

218 AM MST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Colder with lows around

17. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ272-172130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Isolated snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ273-172130-

Eastern Culberson County-

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of freezing rain with isolated snow showers.

Colder with lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain with

isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-172130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Areas of freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain.

Isolated rain and snow showers in the evening, then scattered

snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-172130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain,

isolated rain and snow showers in the evening, then scattered

snow showers with a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Colder with lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. A slight

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-172130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Not

as cool with highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with possible

freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then scattered

snow showers with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ278-172130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers with a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of freezing rain with isolated snow showers

in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ277-172130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing rain in the morning. Much colder with highs in

the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-172130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain,

isolated rain and snow showers in the morning. Cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ275-172130-

Chinati Mountains-

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-172130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

evening, then numerous snow showers and freezing rain likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with a chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

with isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ282-172130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with a chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then numerous snow showers, rain

showers and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered snow showers with a chance of freezing rain

in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ280-172130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then numerous rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with scattered rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ281-172130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

318 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then numerous rain showers and scattered snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

