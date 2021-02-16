TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021

_____

839 FPUS54 KMAF 161004

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-162100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet this morning, then a chance of freezing rain, snow and

sleet this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, sleet

with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-162100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. A chance

of sleet and rain likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the evening. Not as cold with lows around 20. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-162100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely,

a chance of freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the evening. Not as cold with lows around 15. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-162100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

304 AM MST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning,

then a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet this

afternoon. Strong winds and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 70 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening. Strong winds and cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ271-162100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

304 AM MST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning,

then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Strong winds and not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 45 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 70 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Strong

winds and cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to

45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance

of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow and sleet

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-162100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Windy and not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Breezy with highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain, rain, sleet with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-162100-

Eastern Culberson County-

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning,

then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Very windy and not

as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Very

windy and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance

of rain and sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-162100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Blustery and not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy and not as cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ075-162100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain,

mainly in the evening. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-162100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain, sleet with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain

and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ278-162100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-162100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Breezy,

cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-162100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-162100-

Chinati Mountains-

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Windy, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-162100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. A chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ282-162100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and sleet in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-162100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ281-162100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

404 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather