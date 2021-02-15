TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021

550 FPUS54 KMAF 150944

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-152215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 16 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight

chance of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-152215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 16 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 11. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

freezing rain and sleet, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight

chance of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-152215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Not as cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-152215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

244 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 14 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet. A

chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain.

A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-152215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

244 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Brisk, cold

with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Strong winds and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to

45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet. Strong winds

and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain,

snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

sleet and snow in the afternoon. Brisk, cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Brisk, cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-152215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

244 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Blustery and

not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming

west 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain. A chance of

sleet after midnight. Very windy and cold with lows around 30.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Windy, cold with lows

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ272-152215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 18 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy and not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance

of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

snow and sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-152215-

Eastern Culberson County-

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. A

slight chance of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-152215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 12 to 18. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder with lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-152215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 14 to 20. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain and sleet. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-152215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Wind chill values as low

as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-152215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-152215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening. A chance

of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-152215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-152215-

Chinati Mountains-

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-152215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain and sleet. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ282-152215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

sleet with a slight chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-152215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Colder with

highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

Rain likely with a chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ281-152215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

