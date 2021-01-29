TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

NMZ029-033-034-292215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

200 AM MST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of blowing dust. Sunny. Very windy with highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-292215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of blowing dust. Sunny. Very windy with highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-292215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ061-062-068-292215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy and not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of blowing dust. Sunny, windy with highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ063-069-070-292215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Windy and not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ059-060-067-292215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of blowing dust. Sunny, breezy with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ075-292215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-292215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-292215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ273-292215-

Eastern Culberson County-

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs around 60.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ271-292215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

200 AM MST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Strong winds with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 35 to

55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph,

decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

TXZ270-292215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

200 AM MST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Strong winds and cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west and increasing to 45 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 50 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing

to 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cold with lows around

30. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 40.

TXZ272-292215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 to 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ278-292215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ277-292215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ276-292215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ275-292215-

Chinati Mountains-

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ279-292215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ282-292215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ280-292215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ281-292215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

300 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

