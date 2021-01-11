TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

714 FPUS54 KMAF 110839

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-112215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-112215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-112215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NMZ033-034-112215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

139 AM MST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ270-112215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

139 AM MST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40.

$$

TXZ271-112215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

139 AM MST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ272-112215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ273-112215-

Eastern Culberson County-

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ274-112215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ075-112215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ082-112215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ278-112215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ277-112215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ276-112215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ275-112215-

Chinati Mountains-

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ279-112215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-112215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ280-112215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ281-112215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

239 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

