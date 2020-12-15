TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020

837 FPUS54 KMAF 150756

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-152215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 30

mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-152215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ282-152215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-152215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ051-152215-

Martin-

Including the city of Stanton

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-152215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ068-152215-

Crane-

Including the city of Crane

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-152215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-152215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-152215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-152215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-152215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 /1256 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020/

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING

TO 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 18. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-152215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-152215-

Eastern Culberson County-

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-152215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-152215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-152215-

Chinati Mountains-

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-152215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows 15 to 21. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ280-152215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ277-152215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

156 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-152215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1256 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows around

30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ270-152215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1256 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

