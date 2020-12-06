TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-062215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-062215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-062215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NMZ033-034-062215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

119 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ270-062215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

119 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

TXZ271-062215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

119 AM MST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ272-062215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy

with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ273-062215-

Eastern Culberson County-

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ274-062215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-062215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-062215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ278-062215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ277-062215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ276-062215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-062215-

Chinati Mountains-

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-062215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ282-062215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ280-062215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-062215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

219 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

