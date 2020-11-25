TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance

of freezing rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of freezing rain or snow showers in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

203 AM MST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

203 AM MST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

203 AM MST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Culberson County-

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chinati Mountains-

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

303 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

