TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020

309 FPUS54 KMAF 040845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-042200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-042200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-042200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-042200-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-042200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-042200-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ281-042200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-042200-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-042200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-042200-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020 /245 AM MDT Sun Oct 4 2020/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ279-042200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ273-042200-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-042200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-042200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-042200-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ272-042200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ280-042200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ277-042200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ271-042200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Sun Oct 4 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ270-042200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

