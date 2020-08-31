TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

_____

998 FPUS54 KMAF 310845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-312130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ082-312130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ282-312130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs 101 to 107. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 98 to 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-312130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-312130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-312130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ281-312130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-312130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ274-312130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-312130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020 /245 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-312130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ273-312130-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ276-312130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ278-312130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ275-312130-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ272-312130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ280-312130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ277-312130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ271-312130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ270-312130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather