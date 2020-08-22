TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

_____

746 FPUS54 KMAF 220753

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-222130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-222130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-222130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-222130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

153 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ270-222130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

153 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ271-222130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

153 AM MDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ272-222130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ273-222130-

Eastern Culberson County-

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ274-222130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ075-222130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-222130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-222130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ277-222130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ276-222130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-222130-

Chinati Mountains-

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-222130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-222130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs 99 to 105. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

$$

TXZ280-222130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-222130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

253 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

_____

