Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

NMZ029-033-034-042130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

133 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ045-046-050-051-042130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ047-048-052-053-042130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ061-062-068-042130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ063-069-070-042130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ059-060-067-042130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ075-042130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-042130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ274-042130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 101. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 102. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ273-042130-

Eastern Culberson County-

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ271-042130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

133 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-042130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

133 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-042130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-042130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ277-042130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ276-042130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ275-042130-

Chinati Mountains-

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-042130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ282-042130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs 99 to 105. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 99 to 105. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

TXZ280-042130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ281-042130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

233 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around

100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 100.

