TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

TXZ061-062-012130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-012130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ282-012130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 97 to 103.

TXZ047-048-051>053-012130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-012130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-012130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ281-012130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-012130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ274-012130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-012130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020 /221 AM MDT Wed Jul 1 2020/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ279-012130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-012130-

Eastern Culberson County-

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-012130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ278-012130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-012130-

Chinati Mountains-

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-012130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-012130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ277-012130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-012130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

221 AM MDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-012130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

221 AM MDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather