TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

_____

572 FPUS54 KMAF 040755

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-042115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-042115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ282-042115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 106. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-042115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ075-042115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-042115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ281-042115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-042115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ274-042115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-042115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020 /155 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ279-042115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ273-042115-

Eastern Culberson County-

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ276-042115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-042115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-042115-

Chinati Mountains-

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ272-042115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ280-042115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ277-042115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

255 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. South winds around 5

mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ271-042115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

155 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ270-042115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

155 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather