TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-272115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-272115-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-272115-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
NMZ033-034-272115-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
122 AM MDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ059-272115-
Loving-
Including the city of Mentone
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the mid
40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ270-272115-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
122 AM MDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Much cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, increasing to 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.
Strong winds and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 45 to 50 mph, diminishing to 30 to 45 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 70 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Not as cool with lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ271-272115-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
122 AM MDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Not as warm with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Much cooler with lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 40 to 45 mph, diminishing to 30 to
45 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 70 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ272-272115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very
windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ273-272115-
Eastern Culberson County-
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows
around 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ274-272115-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy,
cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ075-272115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as hot with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 70.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ082-272115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. North winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ278-272115-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very
windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ277-272115-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very
windy and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ276-272115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very
windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ275-272115-
Chinati Mountains-
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very
windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ279-272115-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower
70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ282-272115-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as hot with highs in the lower 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ280-272115-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ281-272115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
222 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
