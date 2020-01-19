TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

_____

401 FPUS54 KMAF 190829

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-192215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-192215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Light and variable

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-192215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-192215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

129 AM MST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ270-192215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

129 AM MST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48.

$$

TXZ271-192215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

129 AM MST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ272-192215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ273-192215-

Eastern Culberson County-

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ274-192215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ075-192215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ082-192215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ278-192215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ277-192215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 30 to 36. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ276-192215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ275-192215-

Chinati Mountains-

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ279-192215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 30 to 36. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-192215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to around

60 along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

in the mountains to the lower 60s along the Rio Grande. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the mid 60s along the

Rio Grande. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 in the mountains to around

70 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65 in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60 in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60 in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-192215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

$$

TXZ281-192215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

229 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather