TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

_____

429 FPUS54 KMAF 260849

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-262230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

149 AM MST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 44 to

50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-262230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-262230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-262230-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-262230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-262230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-262230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ082-262230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-262230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ273-262230-

Eastern Culberson County-

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-262230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

149 AM MST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ270-262230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

149 AM MST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph increasing to 40 to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 44.

$$

TXZ272-262230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ278-262230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ277-262230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 54.

$$

TXZ276-262230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows 33 to 41. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ275-262230-

Chinati Mountains-

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows 35 to 41.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ279-262230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

46 to 52. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 33 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-262230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s in the mountains to the lower 70s along the Rio

Grande. In the mountains, south winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio

Grande, light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

48 to 54. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s in the mountains to the upper 70s along the Rio

Grande. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the mountains...southeast

10 to 20 mph along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains

to around 70 along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 in the mountains to the mid 60s

along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62 in the mountains to 64 to

70 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57 in the mountains to

60 to 66 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 61 in the mountains to the mid 60s along the Rio

Grande.

$$

TXZ280-262230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 57.

$$

TXZ281-262230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

249 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather