TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-042230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-042230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019 /225 AM MST Wed Dec 4 2019/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-042230-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ278-042230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-042230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 58.

TXZ281-282-042230-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains

to the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the

mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains,

southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Along the Rio Grande, southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains

to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71 in the mountains to 72 to

78 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 74 to 80 in the mountains to 81 to

87 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 71 to 77 in the mountains to 79 to 85 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 65 in the mountains to 66 to 72 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ276-279-042230-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 64.

TXZ275-280-042230-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ059-060-067-042230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-042230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-042230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ063-068>070-042230-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ272-273-042230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ082-042230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

325 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ271-042230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

225 AM MST Wed Dec 4 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to around

60. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ270-042230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

225 AM MST Wed Dec 4 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming

north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 46 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

