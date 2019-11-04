TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

NMZ029-033-034-042230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

149 AM MST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 62. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-042230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-042230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ063-069-070-042230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ061-062-068-042230-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-042230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-042230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

40. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ082-042230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ274-042230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ273-042230-

Eastern Culberson County-

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ271-042230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

149 AM MST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ270-042230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

149 AM MST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TXZ272-042230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ278-042230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-042230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

40. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TXZ276-042230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 48 to 54. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 56. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows 52 to 58. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows 39 to

45. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-042230-

Chinati Mountains-

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 50 to 56. Light and variable winds becoming north around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows 41 to

47. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-042230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 49 to 57. Light and variable

winds becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 52 to 58. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows 53 to 59. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 76. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows 39 to

47. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

TXZ282-042230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to

the lower 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest

winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the

mountains to around 80 along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, east winds around

10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 75 in the mountains to 77 to 83 along

the Rio Grande. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60 in the mountains

to 62 to 68 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67 in the mountains to

69 to 75 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 in the mountains

to 76 to 82 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-042230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 71. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

TXZ281-042230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 54 to 60. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows 46 to

52. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

