TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2019
_____
757 FPUS54 KMAF 050729
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-052115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-052115-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-052115-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
NMZ033-034-052115-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
129 AM MDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ270-052115-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
129 AM MDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 84.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 76 to 84.
$$
TXZ271-052115-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
129 AM MDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 87 to 93.
$$
TXZ272-052115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 94 to 100.
$$
TXZ273-052115-
Eastern Culberson County-
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ274-052115-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ075-052115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 96 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
$$
TXZ082-052115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ278-052115-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 94 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 93 to 99.
$$
TXZ277-052115-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 90 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 89 to 95.
$$
TXZ276-052115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ275-052115-
Chinati Mountains-
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 66 to 72.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ279-052115-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
$$
TXZ282-052115-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to around
105 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Along
the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to
around 104 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Along the
Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the
mountains to around 104 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains,
east winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98 in the mountains to
101 to 107 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99 in the mountains to 102 to
108 along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99 in the mountains to
102 to 108 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99 in the mountains to 102 to
108 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ280-052115-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
86 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
86 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
$$
TXZ281-052115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
_____
