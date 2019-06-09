TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

246 FPUS54 KMAF 090823

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-092115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

223 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-092115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-092115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ061>063-092115-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

southeast. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid to upper

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25

mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ068>070-092115-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

101. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-092115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ075-092115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

100. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TXZ082-092115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

101. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-092115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ273-092115-

Eastern Culberson County-

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ271-092115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

223 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to northeast 25 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TXZ270-092115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

223 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

TXZ272-092115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 92 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-092115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TXZ277-092115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-092115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-092115-

Chinati Mountains-

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ279-092115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 65. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to

96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TXZ282-092115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s in the mountains to around 106 along the Rio Grande. In

the mountains, south winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande,

light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the upper 70s

along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains...northeast 10 to 15 mph along the Rio Grande. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the upper

80s along the Rio Grande. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89 in the mountains to 91 to

99 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to 93 to

99 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95 in the mountains to 97 to

103 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96 in the mountains to 99 to

105 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-092115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TXZ281-092115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

323 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

102. Light and variable winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

