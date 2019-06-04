TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019

086 FPUS54 KMAF 040821

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-042115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-042115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-042115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Widespread showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

NMZ033-034-042115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

221 AM MDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ270-042115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

221 AM MDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Widespread showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 75.

TXZ271-042115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

221 AM MDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Widespread showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

TXZ272-042115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Widespread showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ273-042115-

Eastern Culberson County-

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Widespread showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-042115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ075-042115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082-042115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ278-042115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-042115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

TXZ276-042115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-042115-

Chinati Mountains-

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ279-042115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 61 to 67. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

TXZ282-042115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the lower 90s along the

Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. In the mountains,

north winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Along the Rio Grande, north winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to

around 100 along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97 in the mountains to 100 to

106 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 in the mountains to 103 to

109 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101 in the mountains to

103 to 109 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94 in the mountains to 95 to 103 along

the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-042115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

TXZ281-042115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

