TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

_____

585 FPUS54 KMAF 050900

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052245-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-052245-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-052245-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-052245-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ058-052245-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-052245-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ057-052245-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019 /200 AM MST Tue Mar 5 2019/

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

TXZ082-052245-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather